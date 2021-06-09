Olievenhoutbosch to get new police station commander after community outcry
Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has announced that management at the Olievenhoutbosch police station in Gauteng is getting an overhaul after the police department engaged with disgruntled community members recently.
Cele and Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale on Monday hosted a meeting between community leaders and the South African Police Service.
This meeting came a week after a Ministerial Imbizo was hosted in the area, which unearthed a series of policing shortcomings, especially concerning claims of poor service residents receive from the local police station.
The delegation announced that a clean-up campaign will take place, starting with the overhauling of the management of the police station, a new station commander will be deployed to the area in July, among other interventions.
John Perlman spoke to Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS).
I think they will probably take money from other units and from other budgetary allocations to meet the problem they have in Olievenhoutbosch. The police have had a huge budget cut this year so I don't think money is that readily available...Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies
I think a new station commander in itself... is not going to solve the problem...Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.Read More
IEC chair Mashinini: We are ready for the 2021 local gov elections
Mashinini was speaking at the launch of this year's municipal election campaign in Sandton earlier on Wednesday.Read More
Eskom increases load shedding level to Stage 4
Eskom says the increase in stages is due to the additional breakdown of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha Power Station.Read More
Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 4,209 new cases and 120 deaths
The Health Department says 1,433,000 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Eskom to implementing load shedding from 10am today until Sunday night
The power utility says the rolling power cuts were due to delays in returning generation units to service power stations.Read More
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
'Every winter is deadly': Ray of Hope collects blankets to assist Alex residents
Sihle Mooi says since the campaign started in 2019, it has gone some way in helping those vulnerable to shack fires decrease the risk of becoming victims to blazes.Read More
Eish ... Load shedding strikes again
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight due to delays in returning generating units.Read More