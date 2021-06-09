Olievenhoutbosch to get new police station commander after community outcry





Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has announced that management at the Olievenhoutbosch police station in Gauteng is getting an overhaul after the police department engaged with disgruntled community members recently.

Cele and Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale on Monday hosted a meeting between community leaders and the South African Police Service.

This meeting came a week after a Ministerial Imbizo was hosted in the area, which unearthed a series of policing shortcomings, especially concerning claims of poor service residents receive from the local police station.

The delegation announced that a clean-up campaign will take place, starting with the overhauling of the management of the police station, a new station commander will be deployed to the area in July, among other interventions.

John Perlman spoke to Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

I think they will probably take money from other units and from other budgetary allocations to meet the problem they have in Olievenhoutbosch. The police have had a huge budget cut this year so I don't think money is that readily available... Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies

I think a new station commander in itself... is not going to solve the problem... Dr Johan Burger, senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies

