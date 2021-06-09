Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement
Mamelodi Sundowns won their fourth consecutive DStv Premiership championship title after beating Cape Town City 3-0 Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Co-coach Manqoba Mqithi sheds light on the historic achievement.
Our boys worked very hard, they showed a high level of professionalism. Ours as coaches is to guide and provide leadership. Everybody else played an important role.Manqoba Mngqithi, Co-coach - Mamelodi Sundowns
Credit must also go coach David Notoane, who used to be with all the players who stayed behind, making sure they are in a good space and not losing focus in terms of what we wanted to achieve.Manqoba Mngqithi, Co-coach - Mamelodi Sundowns
We were able to rotate players. For once we had 37 players.Manqoba Mngqithi, Co-coach - Mamelodi Sundowns
Listen below for the full interview...
