Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do?





After the appointment of Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane as interim Health Minister while Zweli Mkhize takes special leave over the Digital Vibes saga, many have asked why deputy Health Minister, Dr Mathume Joseph 'Joe' Phaahla, was not appointed instead.

Others have asked whether deputy ministers actually have a role to play or are just simply a waste of taxpayers money.

While Deputy Ministers are not members of the Cabinet, they are required to assist the relevant Ministers in the execution of their duties.

The President, in consultation with the Deputy President, is responsible for the appointment of Deputy Ministers from amongst the Members of the National Assembly.

John Perlman spoke to Prof Mike Muller, Visiting Adjunct Professor at Wits University.

I think the answer is probably for the same reason you find them everywhere from New Zealand to China to the United States. Most countries in the political system seem to have a need to have a position with which you can reward performance, which could be political or it could be practical and give people some seniority. What's interesting is how few countries have clear definitions of what these deputies do. Prof Mike Muller, Visiting Adjunct Professor at Wits University

South Africa isn't unique in having deputy ministers and more. We're not quite unique in not knowing what they are supposed to do. Prof Mike Muller, Visiting Adjunct Professor at Wits University

