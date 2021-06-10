Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding from 8am on Thursday
Eskom says it will implement stage 3 of load shedding from 8am to 10pm on Thursday.
The power utility says stage 2 will resume from 10pm until Sunday night.
#POWERALERT3— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 9, 2021
Loadshedding will be increased to Stage 3 from 08:00 until 22:00 on Thursday, after which it will
revert to Stage 2 as previously communicated pic.twitter.com/1KTj9nGAC1
