WATCH: 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV
Namibian broadcaster NBC Jessica couldn't handle her co-presenter going off-script. The video of the exchange between the two anchors has gone viral. Jessica has apologised for the incident saying there is no beef between the two ladies.
Watch it below.
What’s going on with Jessica? LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/xAtvhntbLW— Shut It All Down (@ShadowsOfWolf_) June 9, 2021
There’s no any beef between us, my colleague forgot the script and I was just trying to correct her but I forgot we were live 😭😭💔— Guess who (@Jesica__s) June 9, 2021
