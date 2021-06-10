What can Eskom do to reduce load shedding?





South Africans have been warned to brace for more power cuts throughout the winter.

On Wednesday, Eskom raped up the load shedding level to stage 4 due to a breakdown of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha Power Station.

Last year, research by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) indicated that load shedding could continue for the next two or three years unless key decisions are taken.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Energy Planner at the CSIR Dr Jarred Wright says the country is delayed in implementing some of the existing policies.

We need to be incentivising as much as possible a customer responsive scale, the ability for customers across the different sectors whether its commercial, residential, mining to start self supply some of their energy needs. Dr Jarred Wright, Energy Planner - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Not necessarily go off-grid but to start to self-supply some of their energy needs. What that does is it gives Eskom the space they need to do maintenance. Dr Jarred Wright, Energy Planner - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Wright says Eskom needs new capacity on the grid.

Listen to the full interview below...