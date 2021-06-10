What can Eskom do to reduce load shedding?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Ministers edition part 2
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Ronald Lamola - Justice Minister
Today at 12:05
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation calls for continued pressure on SA and UAE govts for Gupta extradition.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 18:09
TFG annuals
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Thünstrom - CFO at TFG
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Why is the growth on your investment always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What can Eskom do to reduce load shedding? Energy Planner at the CSIR Dr Jarred Wright says the country is delayed in implementing some of the existing policies. 10 June 2021 8:04 AM
Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding from 8am on Thursday The power utility says stage two will resume from 10pm on Thursday night. 10 June 2021 6:51 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 8,881 new cases and 127 deaths The Health Department has announced that 1525,271 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 10 June 2021 6:36 AM
View all Local
Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do? While deputy ministers are not members of Cabinet, they are required to assist the relevant ministers in the execution of their du... 9 June 2021 6:14 PM
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
View all Politics
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing 9 June 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 9:10 AM
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller f... 9 June 2021 10:40 AM
Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

What can Eskom do to reduce load shedding?

10 June 2021 8:04 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR
Medupi Power Station
#LoadShedding
#Eskom

Energy Planner at the CSIR Dr Jarred Wright says the country is delayed in implementing some of the existing policies.

South Africans have been warned to brace for more power cuts throughout the winter.

On Wednesday, Eskom raped up the load shedding level to stage 4 due to a breakdown of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha Power Station.

Last year, research by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) indicated that load shedding could continue for the next two or three years unless key decisions are taken.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Energy Planner at the CSIR Dr Jarred Wright says the country is delayed in implementing some of the existing policies.

We need to be incentivising as much as possible a customer responsive scale, the ability for customers across the different sectors whether its commercial, residential, mining to start self supply some of their energy needs.

Dr Jarred Wright, Energy Planner - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Not necessarily go off-grid but to start to self-supply some of their energy needs. What that does is it gives Eskom the space they need to do maintenance.

Dr Jarred Wright, Energy Planner - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Wright says Eskom needs new capacity on the grid.

Listen to the full interview below...




10 June 2021 8:04 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR
Medupi Power Station
#LoadShedding
#Eskom

More from Local

'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts

10 June 2021 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding from 8am on Thursday

10 June 2021 6:51 AM

The power utility says stage two will resume from 10pm on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 8,881 new cases and 127 deaths

10 June 2021 6:36 AM

The Health Department has announced that 1525,271 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'

9 June 2021 8:32 PM

'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)

9 June 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Olievenhoutbosch to get new police station commander after community outcry

9 June 2021 4:27 PM

A Ministerial Imbizo was hosted in the area, which unearthed a series of policing shortcomings, especially concerning claims of poor service residents receive from the local police station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC chair Mashinini: We are ready for the 2021 local gov elections

9 June 2021 2:50 PM

Mashinini was speaking at the launch of this year's municipal election campaign in Sandton earlier on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom increases load shedding level to Stage 4

9 June 2021 12:51 PM

Eskom says the increase in stages is due to the additional breakdown of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha Power Station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre

9 June 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to implementing load shedding from 10am today until Sunday night

9 June 2021 6:42 AM

The power utility says the rolling power cuts were due to delays in returning generation units to service power stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement stage 3 load shedding from 8am on Thursday

Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 8,881 new cases and 127 deaths

Local

What can Eskom do to reduce load shedding?

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry resumes with evidence from ex-Glencore CEO

10 June 2021 10:31 AM

Parly can't outsource its constitutional duties to judiciary - Mkhwebane

10 June 2021 10:02 AM

ANC employees to picket over non-payment of salaries next week

10 June 2021 9:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA