'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts

South Africans know how to make fun of everything. Kuhle Sonkosi has delivered another brilliant analysis of Eskom stage 4 load shedding.

Watch the video below:

Post Match Interview : Stage 4 Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/5pVYCurUy8 — Kooks (@Kookie_Kuhle) June 9, 2021

