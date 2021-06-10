'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts
South Africans know how to make fun of everything. Kuhle Sonkosi has delivered another brilliant analysis of Eskom stage 4 load shedding.
Post Match Interview : Stage 4 Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/5pVYCurUy8— Kooks (@Kookie_Kuhle) June 9, 2021
