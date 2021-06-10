'We had fun during those programmes, I miss that': SA maths whizz William Smith
Many South Africans young and old who battled through maths and science exams, homework and quizzes have a story to tell about how a man with brown hair who appeared on their TV screen weekly helped them make sense of the world of numbers and experiments.
William Smith, a recipient of numerous awards including the Order of the Baobab in Silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa, for his contribution to teaching, merged his maths teaching expertise with broadcasting skill when he first started broadcasting on SABC radio and TV years ago, helping young scholars demystify the intimidating subjects.
Clement Manyathela took some time to hang out virtually with the beloved icon, who is currently in Australia, to find out more about him and the music that means most to him.
He says he began his teaching journey during his second year at Rhodes University when he would help his then-girlfriend with chemistry, ad it just grew from there.
He also insists that didn't do anything particularly unique to make his programmes unique, but simply aimed to simplify things.
I struggled, I'm not particularly intelligent so I had to find ways through understanding the subject, everything wasn't obvious to me... I'm no linguist. My wife's far cleverer with languages than I am so I have to stick with simple words... The big trick is to understand, it is simple. You can make any subject complicated if you want to and the idea is not to try and prove how clever you the teacher are... Be simple, be humbleWilliam Smith
I had fun, we used to love it. We had so muh fun during those programmes and I miss thatWilliam Smith
Callers who say they were greatly helped during their school years called in to share their fond memories and thoughts of William.
You've got a legend there, thank you very much. This is the man who helped us pass our maths.Thabo, caller
I grew up loving, loving his show. I think it's probably the reason I'm a structural engineer now and you best believe that I teach my son now maths using Smarties.Unnamed caller
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'
'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).Read More
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist
Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller from Kempton Park, called in to dispel the rumours as 'fake news".Read More
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.Read More
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers
Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.Read More
Why taking leave from work is important: 'Sometimes people are just overwhelmed'
Can an employer use your social media or maybe even your next of kin to verify your story for missing work? What are some of the rules governing this?Read More
DStv Rolls Out Its Streaming Service
You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV appRead More