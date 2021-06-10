Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy

Today at 14:35 Knowler Knows Consumer - Edgars...continues The Azania Mosaka Show

125 125

Today at 15:10 President Cyril Ramaphosa to make announcement as part of govts economic recovery effort Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter

125 125

Today at 15:16 The Economic Freedom Fighters holds media briefing Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:20 Afriforum holds a conference regarding proposed amendments to firearms control act Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:45 [Property Feature] Which is best purchasing an existing home or a new property off plan from a developer Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Chris Cilliers - CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

125 125

Today at 16:10 Reflecting on Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan and energy crisis with Mineral council Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa

125 125

Today at 16:20 Kgothatso mdunana memorial service Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 16:45 How will the extradition of the Guptas work? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates

125 125

Today at 17:20 US buying 500 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for world Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

simon marks - President and Chief Correspondent of Feature Story News (FSN)

125 125

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 5/4 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:15 TFG Posts R600m Headline Earnings as turnover surges in 2nd half, buoyed by Online sales, Australia and Jet The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anthony Thünstrom - CFO at TFG

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 18:39 ZOOM: MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice

125 125

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Side Hustle The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125