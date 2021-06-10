Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy

10 June 2021 12:48 PM
by Nkosikhona Duma
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Zuma spy tapes
Arms deal
Thales
Billy Downer

In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impartiality and independence prescribed by the country’s Constitution.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zama is demanding the Pietermaritzburg High Court acquit him on the basis that the State has lost the “constitutional legitimacy” to present evidence against him.

This argument was contained in Zuma’s response to arguments by Advocate Billy Downer over his special plea application.

He lodged the application to demand the removal of the lead state prosecutor in the case against him.

In court papers, Zuma insisted Downer lacked impartiality and independence prescribed by the country’s Constitution.

Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales face corruption, fraud, money laundering, and racketeering charges linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal of the late 1990s.

In his special plea application, Zuma accused Downer of being biased.

He cited as evidence of that bias the fact that Downer had previously filed an affidavit in a court action the DA successfully pursued again Zuma.

In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High court last week, Downer dismissed Zuma’s claims – highlighting that the former president’s arguments had been previously dismissed by the courts.

Zuma has previously told his supporters that he would not abide by any court sanction that he deemed unfair.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy




