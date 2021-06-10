Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination
The digital world can be really intimidating for those not familiar with it, like many of South Africa's elderly people.
As a result, corporate South Africa is stepping in to help over 60s register for their Covid-19 vaccinations.
This includes South African Breweries' roll-out of a huge vaccination campaign and the many retailers helping pensioners to register at stores.
Bruce Whitfield finds out about the latest initiatives from Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at Business for South Africa (B4SA).
I think it's fantastic! Earlier FNB came out with their announcement that they were going to help customers at 600 branches... and later we had the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa saying the same thing, with many of its members coming to the party.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Both to vaccinate and to register - we want to drive that through the entire business community and use their networks...Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
We all recognise the enormous pressure people are under to drive the registration numbers up and many are confused about what to do.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
If you don't register, you don't get vaccinated!Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Kingston says around 2.3 million over-60s have registered so far out of 5.5 million in the country.
We need to accelerate that as quickly as possible, particularly in the face of the third wave and the onset of winter.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination
Source : https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/recap-day-1-phase-2-vaccination-first-person-be-vaccinated-wc
