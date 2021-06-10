How 'White Spiritual Boy Trust' claims sent Africa Check down a rabbit hole
Two months after politician and businessman Tokyo Sexwale alleged money was looted from a massive heritage, South Africa is none the wiser about the entire matter.
Africa Melane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to Africa Check researcher, Naledi Mashishi, who tried to get to the bottom of the White Spiritual Boy Trust, only to go down a rabbit hole instead.
During an interview on eNCA in April, Sexwale confirmed the existence of the heritage fund, saying, "Yes, I am part of two people who are in charge of the Heritage Fund that belongs to a very powerful family out there in the world. This fund is here in South Africa already. It comes through the South African Reserve Bank. I am part of two people that are mandate holders for that fund. The fund is able to help the students with free education in this country. [Jacob] Zuma knew about the fund in 2016. Cyril [Ramaphosa] knew about the fund at that time."
Sexwale said the fund had offered billions of rands to assist with efforts to fight the impact of COVID-19 as well as the debt of university students.
He Sexwale added that the matter had been urgently raised with Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and his predecessor, as well as the ANC top six and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
When you try and look at where White Spiritual Boy comes from, you start seeing threads dating back to the early 2000s, early 2010s, claiming that there is some underground banking system the elites are part of that is manufacturing financial crises so that they steal even more money.Naledi Mashishi, Africa Check researcher
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
