



JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends are paying tribute to 24-year-old engineering student Kgothatso Mdunana, the young woman who fell to her death from a window in China.

Mdunana's parents started a fundraiser to bring her remains home after realising they didn't have enough money to repatriate her body.

They managed to raise more than R500,000 from donations around the world and her body arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

Mdunana plunged to her death when she fell out of a window of a friend's apartment on the 13th floor in April. Chinese police have ruled out homicide and concluded that it was an accident.

For the memorial service, pink and white bouquets, long white candles and three enlarged canvases bearing Mdunana's face were set up on the stage at St Stithians College Chapel in Johannesburg.

Mdunana's mother Nomsa, dressed in traditional attire, sat in the first row staring at the screen where a collage of her daughter’s photo memories were displayed.

One of Mdunana's school friends and former teacher at St Stithians are among those who will be paying tribute to her.

Mourners are following the proceedings from a live online link in an adjacent room in line with COVID-19 regulations.

This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Kgothatso Mdunana