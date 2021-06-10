Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
'EFF doesn't want to stand by & lose children': Malema warns on COVID in schools Julius Malema’s threat over the shutting of schools comes as South Africa finds itself in the grips of a third wave of the pandemi... 10 June 2021 4:09 PM
How 'White Spiritual Boy Trust' claims sent Africa Check down a rabbit hole Tokyo Sexwale previously said the fund had offered billions of rands to assist with efforts to fight the impact of COVID-19 as wel... 10 June 2021 3:39 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do? While deputy ministers are not members of Cabinet, they are required to assist the relevant ministers in the execution of their du... 9 June 2021 6:14 PM
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
View all Politics
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over' Power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator. 10 June 2021 4:11 PM
Ramaphosa eases red tape for independent power providers to generate power President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government would amend schedule two of the Electricity Regulation Act to raise the exempt... 10 June 2021 12:10 PM
View all Business
'We had fun during those programmes, I miss that': SA maths whizz William Smith Clement Manyathela took some time to hang out virtually with William Smith, who is currently in Australia, to find out more about... 10 June 2021 12:22 PM
WATCH: 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 9:10 AM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

10 June 2021 7:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Eskom
Economy
Nersa
Load shedding
The Money Show
Roger Baxter
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity generation
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Nazmeera Moola
IPPs
Andre de Ruyter
National Energy Regulator
independent power
economic recovery
Niveshen Govender

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an easing of the red tape holding back independent power producers, during a surprise address on Thursday.

He said government is to amend the Electricity Regulation Act to raise the exemption threshold from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts.

This means generation projects up to 100 MW will be exempt from applying for a license from national energy regulator Nersa.

A grid connection permit will still be required.

"This will ensure that we are able to bring online as much new capacity as possible without compromising the integrity and stability of our energy system" the president said.

Municipalities will have the discretion to approve grid connection applications in their networks.

Ramaphosa emphasized that Eskom will continue to play a central role as a generator of energy.

RELATED: Load shedding increased to Stage 3 for Thursday - and South Africans are fed up

On The Money Show, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says the "very good news" is welcomed by the power utility.

It is very good news to assist us in bridging the generation capacity gap that is well-known and is contributing to load shedding

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

We think this is a really positive development for the electricity supply industry in South Africa.

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

Does it undermine Eskom's long-term sustainability though?

No, says, de Ruyter.

And the first priority is the national interest.

Clearly, you can't grow an economy without electricity, so if Eskom can't supply we need to get that electricity from somewhere else.

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

What the president announced today is exactly what the doctor ordered to get that process [of attracting private investment to new generation capacity] going, so all in all I don't see it as a threat. I see it as a natural evolution of the opening up and the liberalisation of the electricity supply industry.

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

How soon would South Africa see some relief in terms of electricity supply? asks Whitfield.

De Ruyter draws a comparison with what happened in Vietnam, a country that did something similar a few years ago.

Within 18 months they were able to add 17,200 megawatts of new capacity. So, I think this a very significant move that could rapidly alleviate our generation shortages.

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

From our side, we will be ready to accommodate the new capacity when it becomes available.

André de Ruyter, CEO - Eskom

Whitfield also gets comment from other industry players:

This is an important move... As business we have been pushing for much bigger structural reforms in the economy and this is one of them.

Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

On the mining side, we've got 1.6 gigs of potential renewable energy we can add to the grid within the next 36 months...

Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

You'll get the mining sector, which is experiencing a big boom in prices, to start investing which then gets them thinking about expansion, which will be the first time in 15 years that's happened!

Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments - Ninety One

Government says the regulations will be gazetted within the next 60 days.

Listen to the interview with de Ruyter and (from 4:44) other energy players below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
