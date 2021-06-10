Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 5/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:11
Government announces major change to fix load shedding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Niveshen Govender
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle - three side hustles
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Corporate SA rolls out support for over 60s to register for the Covid-19 vaccine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Why is the growth on your investment always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over'

10 June 2021 4:11 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Eskom
Independent Power Procurement
Electricity Regulation Act
Lungile Mashele

Power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act that will make it easier for independent power providers to generate power and even sell it back into the grid.

Speaking during a live-streamed briefing a little earlier, Ramaphosa announced that government will amend schedule two of the act to raise the exemption threshold from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts.

That means power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator.

John Perlman speaks to energy expert Lungile Mashele to get more clarity on what this will mean for consumers and the load shedding crisis.

I think it speaks to government's commitment to ensure the economy is able to survive, of what little of it is actually left, for us to move forward. It does, however, place Eskom in a precarious position... I think, through this, government is saying the protectionism around Eskom is over and they're ready to try and save the economy ultimately.

Lungile Mashele, Energy expert

It's important to know that this isn't targeting any willy nilly entity. This is purely for your large industries...

Lungile Mashele, Energy expert

Listen to the full interview below...




