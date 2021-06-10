Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over'





President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act that will make it easier for independent power providers to generate power and even sell it back into the grid.

Speaking during a live-streamed briefing a little earlier, Ramaphosa announced that government will amend schedule two of the act to raise the exemption threshold from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts.

That means power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator.

John Perlman speaks to energy expert Lungile Mashele to get more clarity on what this will mean for consumers and the load shedding crisis.

I think it speaks to government's commitment to ensure the economy is able to survive, of what little of it is actually left, for us to move forward. It does, however, place Eskom in a precarious position... I think, through this, government is saying the protectionism around Eskom is over and they're ready to try and save the economy ultimately. Lungile Mashele, Energy expert

It's important to know that this isn't targeting any willy nilly entity. This is purely for your large industries... Lungile Mashele, Energy expert

