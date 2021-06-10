'EFF doesn't want to stand by & lose children': Malema warns on COVID in schools
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has given Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga seven days to shut down schools over fears of rising COVID-19 cases among learners or it will take matters into its own hands.
Malema’s threat comes as South Africa finds itself in the grips of a third wave of the pandemic.
“Schools must close, and they must close with immediate effect because our children are going to die. We give the minister seven days to close schools, failure to do so, we’ll have to close schools ourselves as the EFF.”
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia has more.
Julius Malema is known to be a father of three, one in high school and I think the two others are in nursery school and he made all three and example saying his eldest has been turned back [from school] because of contact and these are not parents but learners themselves who've contracted covid in classrooms and now learners are being turned back, so from creche all the way to high school he says it's a concern.Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist
The EFF doesn't wanna stand by and lose children...Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics journalist
Listen to the full interview below...
