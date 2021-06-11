ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa





Independent power producers can now generate 100MW of electricity without the bureaucratic licensing red tape. This is President Cyril Ramaphosa announced amendments to schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act to increase the National Energy Regulator of South Africa licensing threshold for embedded generation projects from 1MW to 100 MW.

This, Ramaphosa said, introduces a new era in our energy source, and boosts economic confidence in the country and could get international investors to look at us afresh, including our own investors.

Valli Moosa, deputy chair of the Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission, tells Bongani Bingwa more on this on The Breakfast Show.

We are going to have a multitude of suppliers of electricity. It takes us into a new era of renewable energy. The economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation. At his own pace, President Cyril Ramaphosa has made huge moves towards modernisation. Valli Moosa, Deputy chair of - Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission

President Ramaphosa and Minister Gwede Mantashe work very close to each other. The president would not have done this without full agreement from Mr Mantashe. There has been a lot of pressure on Mr Mantashe to increase the threshold from 1MW. Valli Moosa, Deputy chair of - Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission

Will the alliance partners not see this as privatisation?

Most people will welcome this from another perspective. Jobs and other opportunities will be created. Valli Moosa, Deputy chair of - Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission

