WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral

Instead of giving a speech during graduation day, the principal of T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina decided to sing Dolly Parton's "I will always love you". Watch the video below:

In North Carolina, this principal stood at the podium on Graduation Day.



Instead of just a speech, he performed Whitney's "I Will Always Love You" to the entire graduating class.



Warning — It's the best seventy seconds you'll spend today...#Amazing 🎓pic.twitter.com/QC23Ol9SY1 — Goodable (@Goodable) June 9, 2021

