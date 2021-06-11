Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Jethro Tait
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Guests
Jethro Tait
Today at 15:10
Employment and Labour Minister briefs media on the department's role and interventions to mitigate worst effects of Covid-19 in the labour market
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
The High court in Pietermaritzburg rules that Ingonyama Trust Board lease programme is unlawful
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guests
Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director (LRC)
Today at 15:45
Update on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guests
Bongani Mazibuko - DENOSA Gauteng provincial secretary
Today at 16:20
Transnet reports an increase in cable theft
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guests
Mr Marius Bennett - General Manager: Security & Forensics
Today at 16:45
How will the extradition of the Guptas work?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guests
Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates
Today at 17:11
Minister Pravin Gordhan makes announcement on the future of SAA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guests
Desmond Latham - Aviation Expert
Today at 17:20
Alcoholics Anonymous celebrates 86 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Guests
Irene F - chairperson of alcoholics anonymous in south africa
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Rebecca Harrison owner and Director of Lillies & Lust
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guests
Rebecca Harrison - Owner and Director at Lillies & Lust
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while governme... 11 June 2021 9:28 AM
ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair says Ramaphosa worked closely with Mantashe on this deal. 11 June 2021 8:20 AM
Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded South Africa has entered the third wave with the NICD announcing that 9,149 new cases have been recorded in the past day. 11 June 2021 6:40 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State's lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree',... 11 June 2021 12:10 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri 'disappointed' after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral

11 June 2021 10:02 AM
by Zanele Zama
Japan tsunami
'Whats Gone Viral'
ghosts

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Emma from the Real Life Ghost Stories Podcast took to TikTok to talk about disturbing sightings reported by taxi drivers in the area where approximately 20,000 people died in 2011, during a tsunami in Japan.

Some of the taxi drivers say they have spoken to some of the people who died that day.

Some of the taxi drivers say they have spoken to some of the people who died that day.

11 June 2021 10:02 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Japan tsunami
'Whats Gone Viral'
ghosts

How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

11 June 2021 1:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them

11 June 2021 12:10 PM

According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree’, an online adult shop for designer sex toys.

WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral

11 June 2021 9:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients

10 June 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.

'We had fun during those programmes, I miss that': SA maths whizz William Smith

10 June 2021 12:22 PM

Clement Manyathela took some time to hang out virtually with William Smith, who is currently in Australia, to find out more about him and the music that means most to him.

WATCH: 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV

10 June 2021 9:10 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'

9 June 2021 8:32 PM

'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).

'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist

9 June 2021

9 June 2021 10:40 AM

Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller from Kempton Park, called in to dispel the rumours as 'fake news".

WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him

9 June 2021 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre

9 June 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral

11 June 2021 9:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts

10 June 2021 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill'

9 June 2021 3:51 PM

Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon.

WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him

9 June 2021 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

DStv Rolls Out Its Streaming Service

8 June 2021 2:42 PM

You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app

Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist

7 June 2021 2:18 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane

7 June 2021 9:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series

4 June 2021 3:49 PM

Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged.

WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral

3 June 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'EFF doesn't want to stand by & lose children': Malema warns on COVID in schools

Local

Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded

Local

Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA

Local

Local

GOTG given green light to drill for water at Helen Joseph Hospital

11 June 2021 1:45 PM

Motor neurone disease linked to 'vigorous exercise': UK study

11 June 2021 1:40 PM

Relaxing of licencing requirements for IPP generators a win for SA - SAIPPA

11 June 2021 1:15 PM

