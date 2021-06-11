Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral
Emma from the Real Life Ghost Stories Podcast took to TikTok to talk about disturbing sightings reported by taxi drivers in the area where approximately 20,000 people died in 2011, during a tsunami in Japan.
Some of the taxi drivers say they have spoken to some of the people who died that day.
Read the full story here:
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sepavo/sepavo1411/sepavo141100143/33327002-tokyo-japan-december-14-2012-pedestrians-walk-at-shibuya-crossing-the-scrambe-crosswalk-is-one-of-th.jpg
More from Lifestyle
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them
According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree’, an online adult shop for designer sex toys.Read More
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.Read More
'We had fun during those programmes, I miss that': SA maths whizz William Smith
Clement Manyathela took some time to hang out virtually with William Smith, who is currently in Australia, to find out more about him and the music that means most to him.Read More
WATCH: 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'
'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).Read More
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist
Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller from Kempton Park, called in to dispel the rumours as 'fake news".Read More
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill'
Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon.Read More
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
DStv Rolls Out Its Streaming Service
You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV appRead More
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series
Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged.Read More