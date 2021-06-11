Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral





Emma from the Real Life Ghost Stories Podcast took to TikTok to talk about disturbing sightings reported by taxi drivers in the area where approximately 20,000 people died in 2011, during a tsunami in Japan.

Some of the taxi drivers say they have spoken to some of the people who died that day.

