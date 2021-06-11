Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced a new strategic equity partner for government airline SAA.
Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while government would have a 49% ownership.
SAA was placed under business rescue about two years ago following management and financial challenges.
WATCH: Public Enterprises Minister Gordhan briefs media on SAA
This article first appeared on EWN : Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN.
