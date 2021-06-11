Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
If we are to believe this is a new airline, Gordhan must be transparent -Numsa Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says if mistakes that led to collapse of SAA are forgotten then, new airline is doomed. 11 June 2021 1:56 PM
Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while governme... 11 June 2021 9:28 AM
ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair says Ramaphosa worked closely with Mantashe on this deal. 11 June 2021 8:20 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree’,... 11 June 2021 12:10 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while government would have a 49% ownership.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced a new strategic equity partner for government airline SAA.

Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while government would have a 49% ownership.

SAA was placed under business rescue about two years ago following management and financial challenges.

WATCH: Public Enterprises Minister Gordhan briefs media on SAA


This article first appeared on EWN : Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA




If we are to believe this is a new airline, Gordhan must be transparent -Numsa

11 June 2021 1:56 PM

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says if mistakes that led to collapse of SAA are forgotten then, new airline is doomed.

ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa

11 June 2021 8:20 AM

Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair says Ramaphosa worked closely with Mantashe on this deal.

Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded

11 June 2021 6:40 AM

South Africa has entered the third wave with the NICD announcing that 9,149 new cases have been recorded in the past day.

Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination

10 June 2021 9:32 PM

The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.

Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it'

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

10 June 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.

'EFF doesn't want to stand by & lose children': Malema warns on COVID in schools

10 June 2021 4:09 PM

Julius Malema’s threat over the shutting of schools comes as South Africa finds itself in the grips of a third wave of the pandemic.

How 'White Spiritual Boy Trust' claims sent Africa Check down a rabbit hole

10 June 2021 3:39 PM

Tokyo Sexwale previously said the fund had offered billions of rands to assist with efforts to fight the impact of COVID-19 as well as the debt of university students.

WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for Kgothatso Mdunana

10 June 2021 2:59 PM

The memorial service of 24-year-old South African student Kgothatso Mdunana is under way. Mdunana fell to her death from a building in Hangzhou, China, in April, but her family was only able to repatriate her remains after generous donations from the public.

Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy

10 June 2021 12:48 PM

In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impartiality and independence prescribed by the country’s Constitution.

