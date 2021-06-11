If we are to believe this is a new airline, Gordhan must be transparent - Numsa
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi Majola says for over a year they have been asking the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to be transparent about the process of the airline.
On Friday, Gordhan announced that the new South African Airways (SAA) will be majority-owned by the Takatso Consortium with a 51% shareholding and governing owning 49%.
Hlubi- Majola tells Mandy Wiener that they found out like everyone else through the media.
If we conveniently forget the mistakes and the poor decisions that led to the collapse of SAA in the first place then this airline too is doomed to fail.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa
SAA was not collapsed by Covid, it was collapse by mismanagement and corruption which happened under the watch of Pravin Gordhan.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa
If we are going to believe that indeed this is a new airline and is a fresh start and we are not going to make the mistakes of the past, then the minister needs to demonstrate that by being transparent.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa
