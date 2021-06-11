It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait





Fleetwood Mac has had an immense impact on the music industry for several decades, inspiring fans and other musicians alike. As a way to pay tribute, many artists have created their own renditions of the band’s greatest hits. Now, up and coming singer-songwriter Jethro Tait is adding his voice with an incredible cover of one of the band’s most iconic tracks DREAMS.

The original song, about a relationship coming to an end and an attempt to philosophically process the separation, was written by Stevie Nicks in 1977.

For Jethro, who grew up listening to Fleetwood Mac, the song has a special meaning. "DREAMS reminds me a lot of my mom and makes me feel nostalgic. It reminds me of being at home with my family. As we now live in different places, I don’t get to see them that often.”

Jethro started playing guitar when he was 13, took his first step into the industry as a songwriter when he signed a deal with Universal Publishing in 2013, and cut his teeth as a performer in 2014 as part of the boyband FOUR, who won The X Factor South Africa and went on to share the stage with international acts such as One Direction and Nicki Minaj before parting ways to pursue solo careers. He was signed by Universal Music South Africa in 2017.

Despite boasting an impressive resume, he says that his career highlight to date was having Running Wild, the smash hit he wrote with Pascal and Pearce, reaching multi-platinum status. “It was my first release as a solo artist, and I am extremely proud of it.”

Influenced largely by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Jethro has positioned himself as a pop artist with a penchant for original, catchy music.

That past has been good and bad. Things have been hard for the entertainment industry. I spent a lot of time in my home studio. I have been able to write songs and be creative. Jethro Tait, Musician

A lot of people don't realise that it is not just music, it is a business. It is quite difficult to switch on all the time. Jethro Tait, Musician

Songwriting has always been super weird for me. It has always felt like it comes from nowhere. I don't know if everyone feels that way. It is therapy for me as well. You have to work around refining to get the final product. Jethro Tait, Musician

