The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
'I literally live my brand' - Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi on his passion

11 June 2021 3:18 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Bathu
Theo Baloyi
Bathu sneakers

The entrepreneur bug bit Theo Baloyi when he noticed that there was no local brand catering to local sneakerheads and that's when he launched the now-popular Bathu brand in 2015.

Over the last two years, South African shoe brand Bathu has grown to become recognised alongside international giants such as Nika and Adidas, but the road to getting there was certainly not easy for CEO and founder, Theo Baloyi.

Baloyi, was born and raised in Pretoria and qualified as an accountant and worked in a number of corporate companies.

The entrepreneur bug bit when he noticed that there was no local brand catering to local sneakerheads and that's when he launched the now-popular Bathu brand in 2015.

He now has his own warehouse in Centurion and employs numerous South Africans in his factory and warehouse.

Theo spoke to Azania Mosaka in the Upside of Failure segment about the challenges he faced in the years he was growing Bathu and what kept him motivated.

... Number one; you need to be intentional about what you want to do, you know. Entrepreneurship for me... is a calling because even in favourable times or unfavourable times, you will be able to hold the steering wheel very tight... you need the guts to really keep going even in the times when trade is not so favourable.

Theo Baloyi, CEO and Founder of Bathu

I think, for me, because I started from humble beginnings and I was very intentional, I've sacrificed so much and I've re-invested so much in starting the business, I literally live my brand. Even at times when things aren't going the right way, I just keep on going. I think it's something each and every person needs to have in them.

Theo Baloyi, CEO and Founder of Bathu

Just be authentic to your calling... I was so authentic with Bathu and what I wanted to do with it that I actually left the only job that provided for me and my family and started a job that provided for 230 families

Theo Baloyi, CEO and Founder of Bathu

Listen to the full interview below...




