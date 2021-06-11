'Reduced to tenants': Ingonyama Trust ordered to pay back millions to residents
The Ingonyama Trust Board’s residential lease programme has been declared unlawful by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.
The board has been ordered to pay back millions collected from residents since 2012.
The court has also ordered that Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza report back to the court on measures taken to rectify the programme within three months and to report back on this.
About three million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal is administered by the Trust on behalf of the amaZulu kingdom's monarch.
Speaking to John Perlman, Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director at the Legal Resources Centre, explains why they took the case on on behalf of residents.
This case was to challenge the unlawful and unconstitutional conduct of the trust and the board of the trust in watering down the rights of the residents that had enjoyed customary and informal rights on the land for generations by reducing them to mere tenants. They were forced to pay rent they couldn't afford...Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director at the Legal Resources Centre
She adds it's difficult to determine whether the money that needs to be paid back is still readily available.
I would imagine that arrangements would have been made in order to ensure compliance with the order of the court.Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director at the Legal Resources Centre
Listen to the full audio below...
Source : www.ingonyamatrust.org.za
More from Local
WHAT A REPRIEVE! .... Eskom suspends power cuts from 8pm on Friday
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they had managed to recover some of the emergency generation reserves over the past two days.Read More
If we are to believe this is a new airline, Gordhan must be transparent - Numsa
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says if mistakes that led to collapse of SAA are forgotten then, new airline is doomed.Read More
Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while government would have a 49% ownership.Read More
ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa
Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair says Ramaphosa worked closely with Mantashe on this deal.Read More
Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded
South Africa has entered the third wave with the NICD announcing that 9,149 new cases have been recorded in the past day.Read More
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination
The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.Read More
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.Read More
'EFF doesn't want to stand by & lose children': Malema warns on COVID in schools
Julius Malema’s threat over the shutting of schools comes as South Africa finds itself in the grips of a third wave of the pandemic.Read More