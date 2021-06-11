'Reduced to tenants': Ingonyama Trust ordered to pay back millions to residents





The Ingonyama Trust Board’s residential lease programme has been declared unlawful by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday.

The board has been ordered to pay back millions collected from residents since 2012.

The court has also ordered that Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza report back to the court on measures taken to rectify the programme within three months and to report back on this.

About three million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal is administered by the Trust on behalf of the amaZulu kingdom's monarch.

Speaking to John Perlman, Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director at the Legal Resources Centre, explains why they took the case on on behalf of residents.

This case was to challenge the unlawful and unconstitutional conduct of the trust and the board of the trust in watering down the rights of the residents that had enjoyed customary and informal rights on the land for generations by reducing them to mere tenants. They were forced to pay rent they couldn't afford... Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director at the Legal Resources Centre

She adds it's difficult to determine whether the money that needs to be paid back is still readily available.

I would imagine that arrangements would have been made in order to ensure compliance with the order of the court. Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director at the Legal Resources Centre

