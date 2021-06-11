WHAT A REPRIEVE! .... Eskom suspends power cuts from 8pm on Friday
Eskom has announced that it will suspend power cuts at from 8pm on Friday.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they had managed to recover some of the emergency generation reserves over the past two days.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 11, 2021
Loadshedding will be suspended at 20:00 tonight, but Stage 1 will be implemented again on Saturday and Sunday nights for a limited period pic.twitter.com/CGm5bsxOkc
