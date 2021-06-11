US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WHAT A REPRIEVE! .... Eskom suspends power cuts from 8pm on Friday Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they had managed to recover some of the emergency generation reserves over the past two d... 11 June 2021 6:06 PM
'Reduced to tenants': Ingonyama Trust ordered to pay back millions to residents About three million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal is administered by the Trust on behalf of the amaZulu kingdom's monarch. 11 June 2021 5:43 PM
If we are to believe this is a new airline, Gordhan must be transparent - Numsa Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says if mistakes that led to collapse of SAA are forgotten then, new airline is doomed. 11 June 2021 2:44 PM
View all Local
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid Many workers could not receive Unemployment Insurance Fund aid as employers fraudulently pocketed contributions. 11 June 2021 4:00 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
View all Business
'I literally live my brand' - Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi on his passion The entrepreneur bug bit Theo Baloyi when he noticed that there was no local brand catering to local sneakerheads and that's when... 11 June 2021 3:18 PM
Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree’,... 11 June 2021 12:10 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare

11 June 2021 6:41 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Food and Drug Administration
Coronavirus
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
US FDA

It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in Baltimore.

JOHANNESBURG - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has on Friday announced steps to allow the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be made available.

It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in Baltimore.

Those batches have been on temporary hold because of fears of contamination.

The FDA said it conducted a thorough review of facility records and was satisfied that the batches were suitable for use.

The agency has also ascertained that several other batches are not suitable for use.

The components are vital for South Africa's vaccine rollout, as they are the final ingredient needed to complete vaccine doses held up at the Aspen Plant in Gqeberha.

But it is not yet clear whether the any of the batches that have been cleared were earmarked for South Africa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare




11 June 2021 6:41 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Food and Drug Administration
Coronavirus
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
US FDA

More from World

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment

8 June 2021 2:08 PM

Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case

31 May 2021 9:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield

24 May 2021 12:53 PM

The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19'

21 May 2021 2:40 PM

Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful'

19 May 2021 7:00 PM

'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 8:04 PM

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians'

13 May 2021 8:18 AM

Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'

12 May 2021 7:55 PM

Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WHAT A REPRIEVE! .... Eskom suspends power cuts from 8pm on Friday

Local

Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid

Business

'Reduced to tenants': Ingonyama Trust ordered to pay back millions to residents

Local

EWN Highlights

The Market Theatre celebrates 45 years of telling South African stories

11 June 2021 7:24 PM

KZN pupil killed in TikTok experiment gone wrong

11 June 2021 6:57 PM

US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare

11 June 2021 6:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA