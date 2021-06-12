COVID-19: South Africa records 8,021 new cases and 182 deaths





One hundred and eighty-two more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 57,592 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 8,021 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,730,106.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,598,293 representing a recovery rate of 92.4%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 1,690,026 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.