LISTEN: Complications associated with multiple pregnancy for mother and babies





The past week has seen people asking what dangers come with carrying multiple babies.

This comes after the announcement of the birth of decuples by a Gauteng-based woman, Gosiame Thamara Sithole.

The Pretoria News broke the story on Tuesday that Sithole had given birth to seven boys and three girls - breaking the world record.

Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati about the care a woman carrying multiple babes need.

It is a very risky situation to have a multiple pregnancy in general because the uterus was not designed to carry so many lives. What is common and the most common form of multiple pregnancy is twins. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

It has never happened (decuplets), this is something really new and I think that in terms of risk, it poses a major risk for both mother and the babies. Inside the uterus, the babies are competing for resources. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nyati says a woman who has a multiple pregnancy has a higher risk of severe hypertension amongst other risks.

One of the things you get is spontaneous abortion which is a miscarriage when you have a multiple pregnancy. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Sometimes the mouth of the womb may become incompetent because of the pressure within the uterus. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

He adds that the chances of delivering normally are nil.

