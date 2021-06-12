LISTEN: Complications associated with multiple pregnancy for mother and babies
The past week has seen people asking what dangers come with carrying multiple babies.
This comes after the announcement of the birth of decuples by a Gauteng-based woman, Gosiame Thamara Sithole.
The Pretoria News broke the story on Tuesday that Sithole had given birth to seven boys and three girls - breaking the world record.
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati about the care a woman carrying multiple babes need.
It is a very risky situation to have a multiple pregnancy in general because the uterus was not designed to carry so many lives. What is common and the most common form of multiple pregnancy is twins.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
It has never happened (decuplets), this is something really new and I think that in terms of risk, it poses a major risk for both mother and the babies. Inside the uterus, the babies are competing for resources.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Nyati says a woman who has a multiple pregnancy has a higher risk of severe hypertension amongst other risks.
One of the things you get is spontaneous abortion which is a miscarriage when you have a multiple pregnancy.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Sometimes the mouth of the womb may become incompetent because of the pressure within the uterus.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
He adds that the chances of delivering normally are nil.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1708/dolgachov170801691/84111400-pregnancy-medicine-healthcare-and-people-concept-gynecologist-doctor-with-stethoscope-listening-to-p.jpg
More from Local
Memories we share will never change, says Kgothatso Mdunana's family
The 24-year-old was just three months away from graduating from Shandong University of Technology when she plunged through a window on the 13th floor at a friends' apartment in Hangzhou in April.Read More
Working through matric past exam papers is crucial - Education expert
Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel gives tips on what matric students can use for extra learning.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Kgothatso Mdunana to be laid to rest
The 24-year-old South African student fell to her death from a building in Hangzhou, China in April but her family only managed to repatriate her remains after generous donations from the public.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 8,021 new cases and 182 deaths
The Health Department says 1,690,026 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
WHAT A REPRIEVE! .... Eskom suspends power cuts from 8pm on Friday
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they had managed to recover some of the emergency generation reserves over the past two days.Read More
'Reduced to tenants': Ingonyama Trust ordered to pay back millions to residents
About three million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal is administered by the Trust on behalf of the amaZulu kingdom's monarch.Read More
If we are to believe this is a new airline, Gordhan must be transparent - Numsa
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says if mistakes that led to collapse of SAA are forgotten then, new airline is doomed.Read More
Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while government would have a 49% ownership.Read More
ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa
Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair says Ramaphosa worked closely with Mantashe on this deal.Read More