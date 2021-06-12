



JOHANNESBURG - Kgothatso Mdunana is being laid to rest in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The 24-year-old South African student fell to her death from a building in Hangzhou, China in April but her family only managed to repatriate her remains after generous donations from the public.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Kgothatso Mdunana to be laid to rest