Working through matric past exam papers is crucial - Education expert
The Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel says matric students should make the best out of teaching time.
This follows the announcement from the Department of Basic Education that matric mid-year exams will once again fall aways this year. The department says this is due to covid-19 mitigation measures.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Kriel says there are other ways in which matric students can catch up.
Do not pass anything you do not understand. Make a note, ask questions keep asking until you get clarity.Peter Kriel, General Manager - The Independent Institute of Education
Past papers are useful if you use them correctly. Working through those past exam papers is crucial especially against the background that you won't have mid-year exams.Peter Kriel, General Manager - The Independent Institute of Education
It is absolutely crucial that students find additional resources and past papers, work through those and judge their own learning.Peter Kriel, General Manager - The Independent Institute of Education
