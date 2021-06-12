Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Memories we share will never change, says Kgothatso Mdunana's family The 24-year-old was just three months away from graduating from Shandong University of Technology when she plunged through a windo... 12 June 2021 11:33 AM
Working through matric past exam papers is crucial - Education expert Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel gives tips on what matric students can use for extra learning. 12 June 2021 11:11 AM
WATCH LIVE: Kgothatso Mdunana to be laid to rest The 24-year-old South African student fell to her death from a building in Hangzhou, China in April but her family only managed to... 12 June 2021 8:47 AM
View all Local
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid Many workers could not receive Unemployment Insurance Fund aid as employers fraudulently pocketed contributions. 11 June 2021 4:00 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
View all Business
'I literally live my brand' - Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi on his passion The entrepreneur bug bit Theo Baloyi when he noticed that there was no local brand catering to local sneakerheads and that's when... 11 June 2021 3:18 PM
Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree’,... 11 June 2021 12:10 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Working through matric past exam papers is crucial - Education expert

12 June 2021 11:11 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Matric
Matric exams
matric students
mid year exams

Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel gives tips on what matric students can use for extra learning.

The Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel says matric students should make the best out of teaching time.

This follows the announcement from the Department of Basic Education that matric mid-year exams will once again fall aways this year. The department says this is due to covid-19 mitigation measures.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Kriel says there are other ways in which matric students can catch up.

Do not pass anything you do not understand. Make a note, ask questions keep asking until you get clarity.

Peter Kriel, General Manager - The Independent Institute of Education

Past papers are useful if you use them correctly. Working through those past exam papers is crucial especially against the background that you won't have mid-year exams.

Peter Kriel, General Manager - The Independent Institute of Education

It is absolutely crucial that students find additional resources and past papers, work through those and judge their own learning.

Peter Kriel, General Manager - The Independent Institute of Education

Listen to the full interview below...




12 June 2021 11:11 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Matric
Matric exams
matric students
mid year exams

More from Local

Memories we share will never change, says Kgothatso Mdunana's family

12 June 2021 11:33 AM

The 24-year-old was just three months away from graduating from Shandong University of Technology when she plunged through a window on the 13th floor at a friends' apartment in Hangzhou in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Kgothatso Mdunana to be laid to rest

12 June 2021 8:47 AM

The 24-year-old South African student fell to her death from a building in Hangzhou, China in April but her family only managed to repatriate her remains after generous donations from the public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: Complications associated with multiple pregnancy for mother and babies

12 June 2021 8:29 AM

CEO of Proactive Solutions Dr Fundile Nyathi says chances of having natural birth when having multiple pregnancy is close to nil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 8,021 new cases and 182 deaths

12 June 2021 6:53 AM

The Health Department says 1,690,026 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WHAT A REPRIEVE! .... Eskom suspends power cuts from 8pm on Friday

11 June 2021 6:06 PM

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they had managed to recover some of the emergency generation reserves over the past two days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Reduced to tenants': Ingonyama Trust ordered to pay back millions to residents

11 June 2021 5:43 PM

About three million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal is administered by the Trust on behalf of the amaZulu kingdom's monarch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If we are to believe this is a new airline, Gordhan must be transparent - Numsa

11 June 2021 2:44 PM

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says if mistakes that led to collapse of SAA are forgotten then, new airline is doomed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gordhan announces Takatso Consortium as new strategic equity partner for SAA

11 June 2021 9:28 AM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Friday that Takatso Consortium would own 51% of the airline while government would have a 49% ownership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ENERGY REFORM: Economy will take a quantum leap into modernisation - Valli Moosa

11 June 2021 8:20 AM

Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission deputy chair says Ramaphosa worked closely with Mantashe on this deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus cases exceed threshold, 100 more deaths recorded

11 June 2021 6:40 AM

South Africa has entered the third wave with the NICD announcing that 9,149 new cases have been recorded in the past day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WHAT A REPRIEVE! .... Eskom suspends power cuts from 8pm on Friday

Local

LISTEN: Complications associated with multiple pregnancy for mother and babies

Local

WATCH LIVE: Kgothatso Mdunana to be laid to rest

Local

Memories we share will never change, says Kgothatso Mdunana's family

Local

EWN Highlights

Borehole drilled by GotG provides enough water to meet Rahima Moosa Hosp demand

12 June 2021 8:23 AM

Third wave, additional Maxeke patients putting major strain on Bara Hospital

12 June 2021 8:07 AM

300,000 J&J vaccine doses cleared to be shipped to SA as a matter of urgency

12 June 2021 7:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA