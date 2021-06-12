Memories we share will never change, says Kgothatso Mdunana's family
ALEXANDRA - Family and friends of Kgothatso Mdunana remembered her at her funeral service in Alexandra on Saturday.
They said she was adored by many around the world and touched many hearts after she fell to her death in China.
The 24-year-old was just three months away from graduating from Shandong University of Technology when she plunged through a window on the 13th floor at a friends' apartment in Hangzhou in April.
She was only repatriated this week, after the family finally managed to raise enough money to bring her home. Mdunana's sisters paid tribute, remembering her love and fun personality.
Her eldest sister Diana Matumba said she struggled to come to terms with her sudden death.
"Life changed radically on the 13th of April 2021. But the memories we share - they will never change. Kgothi, I am eternally grateful for you and the light that you shone so bright.
Her youngest sister Lindelani Mphaphuli said she lived her life to the fullest.
"I don't remember us fighting with you nor being angry with you. I only remember memories of laughter and happiness. You were a bubbly soul. You taught us so much. Your light shone through."
This article first appeared on EWN : Memories we share will never change, says Kgothatso Mdunana's family
