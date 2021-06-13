COVID-19: South Africa records 9,320 new cases, majority in Gauteng
One hundred and fourteen more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 57,706 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 9,320 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,739,425.
The department also says new cases were from the Gauteng province with 63%, followed by the Western Cape at 11% and the North West at 6%.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,602,406 representing a recovery rate of 92.1%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 1,767,415 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 56,173 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9,320 new cases, which represents a 16.6% positivity rate. A further 114 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 57,706 to date. Read more: https://t.co/CbivV9EoMK pic.twitter.com/8lpx2SfqSY— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 12, 2021
REMINDER: Eskom to implement stage 1 load shedding from 5pm to 10pm Sunday night
The power utility says it will attempt to ease the burden on its network for the week ahead.Read More
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba passes away
Xaba passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning due to illness complications.Read More
Children of Fire Charity: We don't take a second class for our children
Founder and director of Childre of Fire Charity Bronwen Jones talks about the aid they give to children with burn injuries.Read More
Memories we share will never change, says Kgothatso Mdunana's family
The 24-year-old was just three months away from graduating from Shandong University of Technology when she plunged through a window on the 13th floor at a friends' apartment in Hangzhou in April.Read More
Working through matric past exam papers is crucial - Education expert
Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel gives tips on what matric students can use for extra learning.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Kgothatso Mdunana to be laid to rest
The 24-year-old South African student fell to her death from a building in Hangzhou, China in April but her family only managed to repatriate her remains after generous donations from the public.Read More
LISTEN: Complications associated with multiple pregnancy for mother and babies
CEO of Proactive Solutions Dr Fundile Nyathi says chances of having natural birth when having multiple pregnancy is close to nil.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 8,021 new cases and 182 deaths
The Health Department says 1,690,026 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
WHAT A REPRIEVE! .... Eskom suspends power cuts from 8pm on Friday
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they had managed to recover some of the emergency generation reserves over the past two days.Read More