COVID-19: South Africa records 9,320 new cases, majority in Gauteng





One hundred and fourteen more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 57,706 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 9,320 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,739,425.

The department also says new cases were from the Gauteng province with 63%, followed by the Western Cape at 11% and the North West at 6%.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,602,406 representing a recovery rate of 92.1%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 1,767,415 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.