Children of Fire Charity: We don't take a second class for our children





During the winter season, most people turn to gas and paraffin heaters to keep warm and in some cases, they lead to serious burn-related injuries.

Children of Fire Charity initiates medical surgeries for children rescued from casualties.

Through the Dorah Mokoena Charitable Trust, they strive to reduce the incidences of such injuries by bringing about improvements in conditions in impoverished communities and by education and awareness training within such communities.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Children of Fire Charity founder and director Bronwen Jones about the work they do.

If a child or their family find us the relationship can go on for twenty plus years. In covid times it has been almost impossible to get in the surgery but when it is not Covid times, the child would arrive and we would look at them from tip to toe, explain what can be fixed and where it will be fixed. Bronwen Jones, Founder and Director - Children of Fire Charity

At Children of Fire Charity, we look at problems and try to find solutions. We don't take a second class or cheaper options for our kids. Bronwen Jones, Founder and Director - Children of Fire Charity

We aim for the stars and most of these are children shining stars. Bronwen Jones, Founder and Director - Children of Fire Charity

If you want to get in touch with the charity clickhere.

Listen to the full interview below...