Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba passes away
National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) spokesperson Khaya Xaba has passed away.
Xaba passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning due to illness complications.
Details of the memorial and funeral service as soon as they are available.
What a gentle soul you were my friend. I had so much repect for you as a colleague and comrade. Rest in peace dearest Khaya 😢🙏🏾— Phakamile Hlubi-Majola (@phakxx) June 13, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to comrade Khaya's family and his friends. pic.twitter.com/3PJmguBfO4
Khaya Xaba was a prolific communicator; witty and smart. What has always stayed with me was his unassuming nature, his friendliness. My heart goes out to his friends, colleagues, and loved ones. A mowa wa gagwe o robale ka kagiso— Masechaba Sefularo (@Mase_Sefularo) June 13, 2021
Khaya Xaba… 💔 🕊— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) June 13, 2021
#KhayaXaba would always take my calls. He would always agree to meet me at 7am for a crossing outside a hospital.— Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) June 13, 2021
He would laugh at me when I used to say “you have to help me”
And now you gone 💔💔💔
Yeses this #Covid has taken too many from us 💔💔💔
Ooooh no! My condolences to his family and Nehawu. One of my favourite spokespersons. He was a gentle giant. I’ll forever treasure our brief exchanges about the media and spokespersonship. RIP Khaya! https://t.co/v4Ph9PtG30— SollyMalatsi (@SollyMalatsi) June 13, 2021
Source : Twitter
