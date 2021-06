REMINDER: Eskom to implement stage 1 load shedding from 5pm to 10pm Sunday night

Eskom will implement stage 1 load shedding from 5pm to 10pm on Sunday night.

The power utility says the power cuts will be in an attempt to ease the burden on its network for the week ahead.

#POWERALERT1



Loadshedding will be suspended at 20:00 tonight, but Stage 1 will be implemented again on Saturday and Sunday nights for a limited period pic.twitter.com/CGm5bsxOkc — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 11, 2021