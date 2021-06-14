South Africa records 7,657 new cases and 59 deaths





Fifty-nine and fourteen more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 57,765 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 7,657 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,747,082.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,606,581 representing a recovery rate of 92.0%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 1,773,417 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.