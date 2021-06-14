South Africa records 7,657 new cases and 59 deaths
Fifty-nine and fourteen more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 57,765 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 7,657 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,747,082.
RELATED: South Africa records 9,320 new cases, majority in Gauteng
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,606,581 representing a recovery rate of 92.0%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 1,773,417 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
13 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA https://t.co/1yZ0fxDYvk— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 13, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
Gauteng government: We are running out of ICU beds
Provincial spokesperson Thabo Masebe says public and private hospitals are almost at full capacity due to Covid-19 third wave.Read More
J&J vaccine contamination will cost us time and some lives - Prof Mosa Moshabela
Public Health expert Professor Mosa Moshabela says the contamination will cost Johnson and Johnson more money.Read More
REMINDER: Eskom to implement stage 1 load shedding from 5pm to 8pm Sunday night
The power utility says it will attempt to ease the burden on its network for the week ahead.Read More
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba passes away
Xaba passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning due to illness complications.Read More
Children of Fire Charity: We don't take a second class for our children
Founder and director of Childre of Fire Charity Bronwen Jones talks about the aid they give to children with burn injuries.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 9,320 new cases, majority in Gauteng
The Health Department says 114 people have died after contracting the covid-19 virus.Read More
Memories we share will never change, says Kgothatso Mdunana's family
The 24-year-old was just three months away from graduating from Shandong University of Technology when she plunged through a window on the 13th floor at a friends' apartment in Hangzhou in April.Read More
Working through matric past exam papers is crucial, says education expert
Independent Institute of Education general manager Peter Kriel gives tips on what matric students can use for extra learning.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Kgothatso Mdunana to be laid to rest
The 24-year-old South African student fell to her death from a building in Hangzhou, China in April but her family only managed to repatriate her remains after generous donations from the public.Read More