J&J vaccine contamination will cost us time and some lives - Prof Mosa Moshabela

14 June 2021 7:51 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
contamination
vaccine
Covid-19 vaccines
SA vaccines
J&J jab

Public Health expert Professor Mosa Moshabela says the contamination will cost Johnson and Johnson more money.

Two million Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Gqeberha plant will no longer be used and will be destroyed.

The US Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) ruled that an ingredient for the country’s doses may have been contaminated during production in a plant in Baltimore.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Aspen Pharmaceuticals assured him that they will start working on a new batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week.

Speaking during the closing of the G7 meeting in the United Kingdom, Ramaphosa said he had discussions with US President Joe Biden about donating vaccines to the continent.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the University of KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy vice-chancellor for Research and Innovation Professor Mosa Moshabela about this.

It is a significant blow especially because we are in the third wave, there was some hope that we would be able to cover people who are at risk of severe Covid-19 and death during this time.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

The ingredients that are manufactured in the US may have come into contact with the ingredients for the AstraZeneca vaccine at that manufacturing facility and the J&J ingredients were then imported to South Africa to be mixed here which really is what the problem is.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

It will cost us in terms of time, it will cost us in terms of some lives. It will cost Johnson and Johnson a lot (of money).

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Listen to the full interview below...




Share this:
