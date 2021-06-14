Gauteng government: We are running out of ICU beds
Gauteng government says hospitals are experiencing pressures as Covid-19 infections continue to increase.
The provincial government says it is concerned by the alarming increase in Covid-19 cases. Gauteng has recorded 4,891 new cases in the last reporting cycle according to the Health Department.
Bongani Binga speaks to Gauteng Provincial Government spokesperson Thabo Masebe about strategies they have to deal with the third wave.
We have seen over the past week the number of hospital admissions both in the public and private hospitals increasing. In the past, there were about 2,000 admissions and now we have about 3,000 so they are feeling the pressure.Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Provincial Government
The full capacity, in the public sector we do have about 4,000 and the private sector still has some capacity but they are now running at about 70% which is not good.Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Provincial Government
The ICU beds are the ones that are really under pressure, we are running out of ICU beds because those who are seriously ill will Covid require high care.Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Provincial Government
Masebe says they would have hoped that Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital would be open by now but there is still work to be done.
We need to install fire doors in term of the building regulations and we don't have those fire doors at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital, we now have to find them and install them. That is the outstanding issue.Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Provincial Government
Listen to the full interview below...
