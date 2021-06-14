Possible trial date for Zandile Gumede and co set for July 2022





The Durban High Court has set 18 July 2022 as the possible trial date in the case involving former mayor, Zandile Gumede and 21 others.

They face corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering charges linked to a waste collection tender amounting to R320 million.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.

Today's court proceedings were very brief and things did not go as planned. The pre-trial proceedings were supposed to start today and that did not happen. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

What happened today is we got a clear indication of when the trial will start in this matter. Zandile Gumede is expected to stand for trial in this matter on the 18th of July next year. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...