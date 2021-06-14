ANC top 6 meeting with MKMVA, MK Council collapses over order to disband
JOHANNESBURG - An African National Congress (ANC) top six meeting with the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and the MK Council has collapsed, with the MKMVA refusing to abide by an order for the structure to be dissolved.
Eyewitness News understands the meeting fell apart shortly after it started, with the association’s president Kebby Maphatsoe, and others questioning why their structure was being disbanded.
The ANC has been trying to unite the two warring factions, with the MK Council’s Gregory Ntathisi telling Eyewitness News on Monday morning that it would accept whatever decision the national executive committee made.
Maphatsoe rang the bell regarding the dissolution weeks ago, arguing that the MKMVA followed the ANC’s role and was playing its part in the preparation for a joint conference.
Following opening remarks by party president Cyril Ramaphosa, the status of the MKMVA came under the spotlight.
The fight that its president Maphatsoe had been talking about finally came into play as he was told that it was best to dissolve the structure.
It is understood that the meeting went sideways as he and others from the association questioned the motive behind such a decision, with party chair Gwede Mantashe, being said to have told the MKMVA leadership that this was a party instruction that should be adhered to.
The meeting was also attended by MK Council members and the peace and stability subcommittee.
DEEPLY AGGRIEVED
Members of the MKMVA said they felt deeply aggrieved and disrespected after being booted out of a meeting with the party’s top officials.
Maphatsoe said a decision by the ANC to dissolve the association lacked legal and political legitimacy
He said the meeting had a factional character, showing a bias to the MK Council grouping.
He has further accused top officials in the ANC of punishing the MKMVA for being disciplined and accused leaders of refusing to account for decisions they had taken on their watch.
Maphatsoe described to Eyewitness News how the meeting unfolded: “We told them we’re not disbanded, we’ll keep operating as the MKMVA and we’ll prepare [for the conference] as normal. Then there was an argument and they kicked us out.”
The MKMVA was one of the last structures still with leadership that boldly supported former President Jacob Zuma and the now-suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule, to some extent.
The disbandment is to make way for a more united and joint association that will focus on the well-being of workers.
This article first appeared on EWN
Source : Clement Manyathela/EWN
