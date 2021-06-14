Classes at Witbank Tech High suspended over clash between white & black parents
JOHANNESBURG - Classes at the Witbank Technical High School in eMalahleni have been suspended for a week following a scuffle between parents over racism allegations.
The parents staged a demonstration earlier on Monday after the school's suspension of a black pupil who got into a fight with a fellow white pupil last week.
The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS SCENES THAT MAY DISTURB SENSITIVE VIEWERS
#ProtestAction Reports of violent clashes between parents and Protesters at Technical School in Witbank. No @SAPoliceService on scene.. @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @MARIUSBROODRYK @News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/4qgs916eis— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) June 14, 2021
It's understood that while the black pupil was not allowed to write exams, his white counterpart continued coming to school, despite also being suspended.
The white and black parents became involved in a physical violent exchange, using sticks and throwing stones.
