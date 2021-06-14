'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority. 14 June 2021 6:21 PM
Joburg's power crisis: 'Outages now go on for days' According to Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick, numerous other complaints at City Power show other residents rep... 14 June 2021 5:33 PM
Classes at Witbank Tech High suspended over clash between white & black parents The parents staged a demonstration earlier today after the school's suspension of a black pupil who got into a fight with a fellow... 14 June 2021 3:19 PM
View all Local
President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma ... 16 years later Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi says what mattered then was that Mbeki was seen as the head of a conspiracy against Zuma. 14 June 2021 5:46 PM
ANC top 6 meeting with MKMVA, MK Council collapses over order to disband Eyewitness News understands the meeting fell apart shortly after it started, with the association’s president, Kebby Maphatsoe, an... 14 June 2021 1:22 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
View all Politics
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company". 14 June 2021 7:27 PM
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust. 14 June 2021 7:14 PM
View all Business
Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare. 14 June 2021 6:47 PM
I'm not interested in fame but in everyone knowing my songs - Joan Armatrading Following an exceptional fan reception to her recent single, ‘Already There’, Joan Armatrading returns with ‘Like’, a new upbeat a... 14 June 2021 5:30 PM
'I literally live my brand' - Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi on his passion The entrepreneur bug bit Theo Baloyi when he noticed that there was no local brand catering to local sneakerheads and that's when... 11 June 2021 3:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Leadership
General Electric
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Jeff Immelt
GE

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

  • Jeff Immelt replaced Jack Welch (aka “Most Famous CEO in History”) as CEO at General Electric days before the 9/11 attack

  • His book is an honest interrogation of himself, detailing his proudest moments and largest mistakes

General Electric (GE). © moovstock/123rf.com

Most recently published business book reviews:

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed former General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt, discussing his memoir “Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company” (scroll up to listen).

The description on Amazon:

A memoir of successful leadership in times of crisis: the former CEO of General Electric (GE), named one of the “World’s Best CEOs” three times by Barron’s, shares the hard-won lessons he learned from his experience leading GE immediately after 9/11, through the economic devastation of the 2008 – 2009 financial crisis, and into an increasingly globalised world.

In September 2001, Jeff Immelt replaced the most famous CEO in history, Jack Welch, at the helm of General Electric.

Less than a week into his tenure, the 9/11 terrorist attacks shook the nation, and the company, to its core.

GE was connected to nearly every part of the tragedy — GE-financed planes powered by GE-manufactured engines had just destroyed real estate that was insured by GE-issued policies.

Facing an unprecedented situation, Immelt knew his response would set the tone for businesses everywhere that looked to GE — one of America’s biggest and most-heralded corporations — for direction.

No pressure.

Over the next 16 years, Immelt would lead GE through many more dire moments, from the 2008 – 2009 Global Financial Crisis to the 2011 meltdown of Fukushima’s nuclear reactors, which were designed by GE.

But Immelt’s biggest challenge was inherited: Welch had handed over a company that had great people but was short on innovation.

Immelt set out to change GE’s focus by making it more global, more rooted in technology, and more diverse.

But the stock market rarely rewarded his efforts, and GE struggled.

In Hot Seat, Immelt offers a rigorous, candid interrogation of himself and his tenure, detailing for the first time his proudest moments and his biggest mistakes.

The most crucial component of leadership, he writes, is the willingness to make decisions.

But knowing what to do is a thousand times easier than knowing when to do it.

Perseverance, combined with clear communication, can ensure progress, if not perfection, he says.

That will not protect any CEO from second-guessing, but Immelt explains how he had pushed through even the most withering criticism: by staying focused on his team and the goals they tried to achieve.

As the business world continues to be rocked by stunning economic upheaval, Hot Seat is an urgently needed, and unusually raw, source of authoritative guidance for decisive leadership in uncertain times.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis




14 June 2021 7:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Leadership
General Electric
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Jeff Immelt
GE

More from Business Books

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC

31 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead

24 May 2021 7:29 PM

Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans

17 May 2021 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong

10 May 2021 7:27 PM

Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party

23 March 2021 8:47 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg's power crisis: 'Outages now go on for days'

Local

Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout

Business Lifestyle

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Samwu warns of potential strike amid wage negotiations

14 June 2021 8:36 PM

ICC seeks probe into Philippines drug war murders

14 June 2021 7:08 PM

'Schools are safe': Govt says no plans to close schools over COVID infections

14 June 2021 7:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA