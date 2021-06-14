‘Shrouded in secrecy’: SACP not satisfied with Takatso/SAA deal





The South African Communist Party (SACP) is calling on the government to be more transparent regarding South African Airways' SAA's new strategic partnership saying the details are still sketchy.

On Friday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced Takatso Consortium as a new strategic equity partner for the state-owned airline.

Gordhan said the consortium would own 51% of the airline while the government would have 49% ownership.

SAA was placed under business rescue about two years ago following management and financial challenges.

The SACP said it has consistently worked alongside SAA employees and trade unions in order to prevent liquidation and privatisation of the airline.

Solly Mapaila speaks to John Perlman about their concerns.

Mapaila says as one of the biggest topics discussed within the alliance, the matter is shrouded in secrecy.

Part of the reason we wanted the information is also because, sometime in 2019, the ten regional airlines in Southern Africa had approached SAA and the South African government to ask for assistance, including the SAA takeover of the aviation sector in this region in order to rebuild themselves and to compete because they were struggling ... All of that has been rejected with no alternative. Solly Mapaila, SACP first secretary-general

