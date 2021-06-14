‘Shrouded in secrecy’: SACP not satisfied with Takatso/SAA deal

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:08
SA's drug regulator shares some clarity on status of local J&J vaccine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof. Helen Rees - Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
Today at 18:18
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:23
Aspen lays a plan to safe SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:39
POWER SPOT : ABSA INSIGHTS PODCAST
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:41
Momentum Trust releases online will generator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeffrey Wiseman - CEO at Momentum Trust
Today at 18:49
Tech with Toby Shapshak : The US govt has had enough of Big Tech and its passed five bills to take it on | Gadget review: Battery boosters
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
[CART AN40 - 17’ 58”] Business Book feature: Jeff Immelt, 'Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Journalist and adjunct professor of journalism at Wits Anton Harber
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Anton Harber
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Classes at Witbank Tech High suspended over clash between white & black parents The parents staged a demonstration earlier today after the school's suspension of a black pupil who got into a fight with a fellow... 14 June 2021 3:19 PM
ANC top 6 meeting with MKMVA, MK Council collapses over order to disband Eyewitness News understands the meeting fell apart shortly after it started, with the association’s president, Kebby Maphatsoe, an... 14 June 2021 1:22 PM
Possible trial date for Zandile Gumede and co set for July 2022 Eyewitness News Nkosikhona Duma gives a summary of the court proceedings in the Durban High Court. 14 June 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma ... 16 years later Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi says what mattered then was that Mbeki was seen as the head of a conspiracy against Zuma. 14 June 2021 5:24 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
View all Politics
‘Shrouded in secrecy’: SACP not satisfied with Takatso/SAA deal The South African Communist Party says it has consistently worked alongside South African Airways employees and trade unions in or... 14 June 2021 4:32 PM
Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid Many workers could not receive Unemployment Insurance Fund aid as employers fraudulently pocketed contributions. 11 June 2021 4:00 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
View all Business
'I literally live my brand' - Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi on his passion The entrepreneur bug bit Theo Baloyi when he noticed that there was no local brand catering to local sneakerheads and that's when... 11 June 2021 3:18 PM
Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree’,... 11 June 2021 12:10 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
View all Entertainment
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

‘Shrouded in secrecy’: SACP not satisfied with Takatso/SAA deal

14 June 2021 4:32 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Solly Mapaila
South African Airways SAA
Takatso Consortium

The South African Communist Party says it has consistently worked alongside South African Airways employees and trade unions in order to prevent liquidation and privatisation of the airline.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) is calling on the government to be more transparent regarding South African Airways' SAA's new strategic partnership saying the details are still sketchy.

On Friday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced Takatso Consortium as a new strategic equity partner for the state-owned airline.

Gordhan said the consortium would own 51% of the airline while the government would have 49% ownership.

SAA was placed under business rescue about two years ago following management and financial challenges.

The SACP said it has consistently worked alongside SAA employees and trade unions in order to prevent liquidation and privatisation of the airline.

The SACP's Solly Mapaila speaks to John Perlman about their concerns.

Mapaila says as one of the biggest topics discussed within the alliance, the matter is shrouded in secrecy.

Part of the reason we wanted the information is also because, sometime in 2019, the ten regional airlines in Southern Africa had approached SAA and the South African government to ask for assistance, including the SAA takeover of the aviation sector in this region in order to rebuild themselves and to compete because they were struggling ... All of that has been rejected with no alternative.

Solly Mapaila, SACP first secretary-general

Listen to the full interview below…




14 June 2021 4:32 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Solly Mapaila
South African Airways SAA
Takatso Consortium

More from Business

Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid

11 June 2021 4:00 PM

Many workers could not receive Unemployment Insurance Fund aid as employers fraudulently pocketed contributions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

11 June 2021 1:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination

10 June 2021 9:32 PM

The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients

10 June 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

10 June 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over'

10 June 2021 4:11 PM

Power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa eases red tape for independent power providers to generate power

10 June 2021 12:10 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government would amend schedule two of the Electricity Regulation Act to raise the exemption threshold from 1 megawatt to 100 megawatts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA'

9 June 2021 8:32 PM

'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF

9 June 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma ... 16 years later

Politics

‘Shrouded in secrecy’: SACP not satisfied with Takatso/SAA deal

Business

'ANC is not bankrupt': Party pins late salary payments on dwindling donor funds

Local

EWN Highlights

Survey: Almost 30% of SA students went a day without eating during hard lockdown

14 June 2021 4:41 PM

Government can't put more pressure on restaurants over COVID, says association

14 June 2021 4:21 PM

Classes at Witbank Tech High suspended over clash between white & black parents

14 June 2021 3:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA