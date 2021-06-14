Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma ... 16 years later

14 June 2021 5:46 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Former South African president Thabo Mbeki
Aubrey Matshiqi
Political analyst
Former president Jacob Zuma

Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi says what mattered then was that Mbeki was seen as the head of a conspiracy against Zuma.

President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma. Mbeki makes the announcement during a special joint sitting of the two houses of parliament, almost two weeks after Zuma was implicated in corruption during the Durban High Court trial of his former financial advisor, Schabir Shaik.

Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi reflects on this historic day.

I think many years from now we will agree that it is the decision of former president Thabo Mbeki that changed the course if not of SA history, political history the course of the history of the ANC

Aubrey Matshiqi, Political analyst

Did Mbeki know hat that the step he took was not without risk?

Barely a few months after Thabo Mbeki was elected president of ANC in Mafikeng, a rebellion was already afoot. There were structures of ANC, there were provinces of ANC which were coming out in open rebellion against Thabo Mbeki. In their views what Thabo Mbeki was doing was overcentralize power around the office of the ANC president.

Aubrey Matshiqi, Political analyst

It did not matter what motivated Mbeki to take action against Jacob Zuma. What mattered was that he was head of a conspiracy against Jacob Zuma. And that he was using state resources to frustrate Zuma.

Aubrey Matshiqi, Political analyst

Listen below for the full interview...




