Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber
-
Anton Harber’s father gave up a career as a jazz musician to raise and educated his children
-
Harber invests in art, whiskey, and shares
This week Whitfield interviewed adjunct professor of journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand Anton Harber
Harber was the founding editor of the Weekly Mail, later known as the Mail & Guardian.
He also served as editor-in-chief at eNCA.
He is the co-editor of two books about HIV/AIDS and investigative journalism in South Africa, and the author of a third book about Diepsloot.
-
What is it that Harber believes about money?
-
Does it keep him up at night?
-
Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?
-
How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?
I grew up reasonably comfortably. My parents came from pretty poor backgrounds… They were unable to pursue an education… My father… was a jazz musician… He gave up music… to bring up a family, and to educate us…Anton Harber, adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand
My most enjoyable investments have been in art… Some of those have escalated enormously in value… It was mostly art I liked… I have been lucky… I also invest in whiskey… The good stuff… has in recent years risen well beyond inflation… I hope to sell half, and drink the other half…Anton Harber, adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand
I have investments in stocks… some of which have been wise…Anton Harber, adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand
I was passionate about writing and journalism from an early age. Nobody goes into journalism to make money… My first job was at the Springs and Brakpan Advertiser… Nadine Gordimer was once editor… We started the Mail and Guardian because we were unemployable… It was the best investment we ever made if you don’t count rands… It was money well spent.Anton Harber, adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand
Media management paid for my children’s education… I’m OK, I wouldn’t say I’m hugely wealthy…Anton Harber, adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand
