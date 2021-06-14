Streaming issues? Report here
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
University of the Witwatersrand
Anton Harber
Journalism
money beliefs
Other People's Money

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

  • Anton Harber’s father gave up a career as a jazz musician to raise and educated his children

  • Harber invests in art, whiskey, and shares

© grinvalds/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed adjunct professor of journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand Anton Harber (scroll up to listen).

Harber was the founding editor of the Weekly Mail, later known as the Mail & Guardian.

He also served as editor-in-chief at eNCA.

He is the co-editor of two books about HIV/AIDS and investigative journalism in South Africa, and the author of a third book about Diepsloot.

  • What is it that Harber believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

Most recently published "Other People's Money" articles:

I grew up reasonably comfortably. My parents came from pretty poor backgrounds… They were unable to pursue an education… My father… was a jazz musician… He gave up music… to bring up a family, and to educate us…

Anton Harber, adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

My most enjoyable investments have been in art… Some of those have escalated enormously in value… It was mostly art I liked… I have been lucky… I also invest in whiskey… The good stuff… has in recent years risen well beyond inflation… I hope to sell half, and drink the other half…

Anton Harber, adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

I have investments in stocks… some of which have been wise…

Anton Harber, adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

Scroll up to listen to the interview (or down for more quotes from it).

I was passionate about writing and journalism from an early age. Nobody goes into journalism to make money… My first job was at the Springs and Brakpan Advertiser… Nadine Gordimer was once editor… We started the Mail and Guardian because we were unemployable… It was the best investment we ever made if you don’t count rands… It was money well spent.

Anton Harber, adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

Media management paid for my children’s education… I’m OK, I wouldn’t say I’m hugely wealthy…

Anton Harber, adjunct professor of journalism - University of the Witwatersrand

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber




