I'm not interested in fame but in everyone knowing my songs - Joan Armatrading





Legendary UK singer Joan Armatrading is world-famous for her unique voice and love ballads that have become the soundtrack to many nostalgic memories. At age 70, she shows no signs of stopping.

Joan was the very first female singer/songwriter from the UK to have international success with the songs she wrote and performed.

She was recently made a CBE (from an MBE) and awarded an Ivor Novello Fellowship.

Joan has also recently received a lifetime achievement award from Women of the Year as well as a similar Americana lifetime one.

Following an exceptional fan reception to her recent single Already There, Joan returns with Like, a new upbeat and playful offering from her upcoming album, Consequences, which will be released globally on the 18th of June 2021.

Joan will be supporting the release of her new album with an exclusive global livestream for fans: Joan Armatrading with Band – Live from London, streaming at 8pm GMT on the 31st July 2021.

She speaks to Azania Mosaka live on 702 from the UK about her career and the upcoming show.

Joan says she’s never been one to chase fame and that for her, it’s always been about the music.

“You can’t really afford to notice all the things that are said because you’ll get a big head. My head is big enough about the music that I write… When I started my career, it wasn’t to do with being a pop star and being famous and everybody knowing me. I wasn’t really interested in that at all – I’m still not really. But what I was interested in, was everybody knowing the songs… Joan Armatrading, legendary singer

Joan says she has always been a private person who shies away from the spotlight and sharing too much of herself.

“This is the only Joan I know… I don’t think from being born to the age of 70 that I need to change myself and suddenly be this revealing person… Sometimes telling everything is a security risk.” Joan Armatrading, legendary singer

She also describes her songwriting process...

“When I write, I try and have the words so that if you weren’t listening to the music, you could look at the words and say ‘ok, I completely understand what that’s about. I’m not interested in rhyming, I’m not interested in thinking in a poetic way… But I’m definitely interested in trying to get the emotion of it.” Joan Armatrading, legendary singer

Joan says her latest album is an uplifting one...

“This album will lift you up, it should give you lots of joy.” Joan Armatrading, legendary singer

Listen to the full interview below...