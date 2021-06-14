Joburg's power crisis: 'Outages now go on for days'
The problems with Joburg's electricity supply have reportedly claimed two lives.
Zaheer Sarang and Nabila Khan-Sarang, a couple that had just been married two weeks, were both electrocuted in their home in Johannesburg, which was caused by a number of electrical problems.
Nabila is said to have been electrocuted while taking a shower.
The couple was buried on Monday in accordance with Muslim burial rites. Their deaths have sent shockwaves across the community and the city.
According to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick, numerous other complaints at City Power show other residents reporting electric current running in the water system. Illegal connections are very high in the area as witnessed on a recent walkabout.
City Power has launched an urgent investigation.
Haffajee speaks to John Perlman about the tragedy and the problems around supply.
When you have load shedding, it hurts your municipal grid and that's what's been happening. So, what we've seen in the past week or so is that outages that would usually get fixed in a matter of hours now go on for days. It's becoming the norm across the city...Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Haffajee adds that protests by angry residents when technicians try to fix outage issues are making matters worse.
Because depots are so short-staffed and because City Power is underfunded, there isn't routine maintenance happening and it falls under councillors or residents to point out retroactively after there is a problem.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena concedes that there are many issues, but that the entity is working hard to try to avoid the worst-case scenario.
In terms of our maintenance of infrastructure, we really do try our best to ensure we always upgrade...Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
Classes at Witbank Tech High suspended over clash between white & black parents
The parents staged a demonstration earlier today after the school's suspension of a black pupil who got into a fight with a fellow white pupil last week.Read More
ANC top 6 meeting with MKMVA, MK Council collapses over order to disband
Eyewitness News understands the meeting fell apart shortly after it started, with the association’s president, Kebby Maphatsoe, and others questioning why their structure was being disbanded.Read More
Possible trial date for Zandile Gumede and co set for July 2022
Eyewitness News Nkosikhona Duma gives a summary of the court proceedings in the Durban High Court.Read More
'ANC is not bankrupt': Party pins late salary payments on dwindling donor funds
The ANC has been struggling to pay salaries since 2019, with Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile now proposing that it considers laying off 50% of its staff component.Read More
Gauteng government: We are running out of ICU beds
Provincial spokesperson Thabo Masebe says public and private hospitals are almost at full capacity due to Covid-19 third wave.Read More
J&J vaccine contamination will cost us time and some lives - Prof Mosa Moshabela
Public Health expert Professor Mosa Moshabela says the contamination will cost Johnson and Johnson more money.Read More
South Africa records 7,657 new cases and 59 deaths
The Health Department says 1,773,417 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
REMINDER: Eskom to implement stage 1 load shedding from 5pm to 8pm Sunday night
The power utility says it will attempt to ease the burden on its network for the week ahead.Read More