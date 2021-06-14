Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Joburg's power crisis: 'Outages now go on for days'

14 June 2021 5:33 PM
by LungeloS
Tags:
City Power
Load shedding
Electricity crisis

According to Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick, numerous other complaints at City Power show other residents reporting electric current running in the water system.

The problems with Joburg's electricity supply have reportedly claimed two lives.

Zaheer Sarang and Nabila Khan-Sarang, a couple that had just been married two weeks, were both electrocuted in their home in Johannesburg, which was caused by a number of electrical problems.

Nabila is said to have been electrocuted while taking a shower.

The couple was buried on Monday in accordance with Muslim burial rites. Their deaths have sent shockwaves across the community and the city.

According to Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick, numerous other complaints at City Power show other residents reporting electric current running in the water system. Illegal connections are very high in the area as witnessed on a recent walkabout.

City Power has launched an urgent investigation.

Haffajee speaks to John Perlman about the tragedy and the problems around supply.

When you have load shedding, it hurts your municipal grid and that's what's been happening. So, what we've seen in the past week or so is that outages that would usually get fixed in a matter of hours now go on for days. It's becoming the norm across the city...

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Haffajee adds that protests by angry residents when technicians try to fix outage issues are making matters worse.

Because depots are so short-staffed and because City Power is underfunded, there isn't routine maintenance happening and it falls under councillors or residents to point out retroactively after there is a problem.

Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena concedes that there are many issues, but that the entity is working hard to try to avoid the worst-case scenario.

In terms of our maintenance of infrastructure, we really do try our best to ensure we always upgrade...

Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

Listen to the full interview below...




