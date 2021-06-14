Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free
-
Momentum Trust allows you to draft an online will for you and your spouse, for free
-
It is an easy online process, after which you have a legally binding will
-
The system will choose Momentum Trust as executor, but you can also appoint your own
Momentum Trust has released a free online will generator.
The generator allows you to clearly state who will inherit your assets upon your passing, thereby avoid conflict or confusion.
The will you receive after going through the online process is legally binding.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust (scroll up to listen).
What people say and what they mean are sometimes different. You need a system… to make sure your thoughts are expressed clearly.Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO - Momentum Trust
It takes the individual through a series of questions, and in the background, it drafts the will for them.Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO - Momentum Trust
The default executor is Momentum Trust… We charge executor’s fees… The system works nicely… It’s important to choose a competent executor…Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO - Momentum Trust
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_20079654_last-will-and-testament.html?vti=mpqhxaobyfdo6nh914-1-20
