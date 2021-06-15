COVID-19: South Africa records 5,552 new cases and 114 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 5,552 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,752,630.
One hundred and fourteen more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 57,879 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 7,657 new cases and 59 deaths**
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,611,447 representing a recovery rate of 91.9%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 1,777,228 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
14 June 2021 #COVID19 daily statistics #CoronavirusSA https://t.co/GFRz2tVSgT— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 14, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
