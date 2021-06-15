COVID-19: South Africa records 5,552 new cases and 114 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 5,552 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,752,630.

One hundred and fourteen more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 57,879 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,611,447 representing a recovery rate of 91.9%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 1,777,228 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.