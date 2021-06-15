Is it diamonds or crystal quartz? KwaHlathi residents continue to dig for more
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has deployed a team of experts to KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal where residents have allegedly found diamonds.
Over the weekend videos and photos emerged on social media showing a group of people digging for the diamonds.
On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala called for calm, urging people to cease their operation to allow the government officials to conduct a proper inspection.
#DiamondRush in #Ladysmith, KwaHlathi pic.twitter.com/ZotkILw4z1— D i m b a n e (@TheBlackspice) June 13, 2021
Questions have emerged whether indeed these are diamonds or crystals and what are the ramifications for the community if indeed these are diamonds?
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Senior Researcher at the Benchmarks Foundation David van Wyk and Geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald about this discovery.
If they have found diamonds, I don't think they have struck it all that lucky because the government act of 1986 amended in 1995 basically states that if you do find the diamonds, you are not allowed to keep it.David van Wyk, Senior Researcher - Benchmarks Foundation
It is illegal for you to find a rough diamond, you will have to hand it in at the nearest police station. You cannot have a rough diamond in your possession unless you have a mining or prospecting license. So basically these people will be classified as illegal miners.David van Wyk, Senior Researcher - Benchmarks Foundation
Van Wyk says if this is indeed real diamonds, the people of that area would be moved from the area.
From the pictures shared on social media, there has been a debate on whether these are real diamonds or crystals.
Geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald says he can't really tell from the pictures if they are real or not.
It is very difficult for a layman to distinguish between a diamond and a quartz crystal and both of them are shining, The big thing is diamonds cut much better than quartz.Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist
If you use a pair of pliers to try and break a quartz crystal, it is going to be more difficult to break it than a diamond.Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Tembisa 10 babies and mom: Two hospitals deny she gave birth at their facilities
Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO Dr Mathabo Mathebula called into the Clement Manyathela Show open line to also debunk the report in Pretoria News.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,552 new cases and 114 deaths
The Health Department says 1,777,228 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
Joburg's power crisis: 'Outages now go on for days'
According to Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick, numerous other complaints at City Power show other residents reporting electric current running in the water system.Read More
Classes at Witbank Tech High suspended over clash between white & black parents
The parents staged a demonstration earlier today after the school's suspension of a black pupil who got into a fight with a fellow white pupil last week.Read More
ANC top 6 meeting with MKMVA, MK Council collapses over order to disband
Eyewitness News understands the meeting fell apart shortly after it started, with the association’s president, Kebby Maphatsoe, and others questioning why their structure was being disbanded.Read More
Possible trial date for Zandile Gumede and co set for July 2022
Eyewitness News Nkosikhona Duma gives a summary of the court proceedings in the Durban High Court.Read More
'ANC is not bankrupt': Party pins late salary payments on dwindling donor funds
The ANC has been struggling to pay salaries since 2019, with Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile now proposing that it considers laying off 50% of its staff component.Read More
Gauteng government: We are running out of ICU beds
Provincial spokesperson Thabo Masebe says public and private hospitals are almost at full capacity due to Covid-19 third wave.Read More