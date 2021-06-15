Is it diamonds or crystal quartz? KwaHlathi residents continue to dig for more

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
DA Leader John Steenhuisen visits embattled Rahima Moosa Hospital.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Steenhuisen- DA leader
Today at 12:41
Audio: City Power launchs an investigation into the deaths of a Joburg couple who were allegedly electrocuted in their home.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
What is happening to Joburg's ambulances? This as the City suspends its last remaining 40 ambulance services.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson
Today at 12:52
Tembisa 10' mom: Family wants to know where her triplets are?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ntwaagae Seleka, NEWS24 Reporter.
Today at 13:11
Low turnout in vaccination areas
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Today at 13:35
Mental Health Check-In: "Understanding why we feel out of sorts and how to help ourselves meet our own needs"
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Charity Mkone
Today at 13:41
Jobless youth: All plans but little to show for it
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ariane De Lannoy - Associate Professor at the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) at the Univ
Today at 14:05
The Series - Trans-for-motion (Episode 3)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Sanei
Today at 14:35
Car Feature: Foggy car windows
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at CAR Magazine
Today at 15:10
EWN: ANC staff picket over unfair labour practices
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:20
My HomeTown: East London with Simthembile Nkunzi
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Are technology stocks overvalued compared to consumer good stocks ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kyle Wales - Portfolio Manager at Flagship Asset Management
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tembisa 10 babies and mom: Two hospitals deny she gave birth at their facilities Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO Dr Mathabo Mathebula called into the Clement Manyathela Show open line to also debunk the report... 15 June 2021 11:28 AM
Is it diamonds or crystal quartz? KwaHlathi residents continue to dig for more Bongani Bingwa speaks to experts on the ramifications if indeed its diamonds and what diamonds look like. 15 June 2021 8:49 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,552 new cases and 114 deaths The Health Department says 1,777,228 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 15 June 2021 7:04 AM
View all Local
President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma ... 16 years later Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi says what mattered then was that Mbeki was seen as the head of a conspiracy against Zuma. 14 June 2021 5:46 PM
ANC top 6 meeting with MKMVA, MK Council collapses over order to disband Eyewitness News understands the meeting fell apart shortly after it started, with the association’s president, Kebby Maphatsoe, an... 14 June 2021 1:22 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
View all Politics
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company". 14 June 2021 7:27 PM
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust. 14 June 2021 7:14 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare. 14 June 2021 6:47 PM
I'm not interested in fame but in everyone knowing my songs - Joan Armatrading Following an exceptional fan reception to her recent single, ‘Already There’, Joan Armatrading returns with ‘Like’, a new upbeat a... 14 June 2021 5:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Is it diamonds or crystal quartz? KwaHlathi residents continue to dig for more

15 June 2021 8:49 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Diamonds
Quartz
Ladysmith
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
KwaHlathi

Bongani Bingwa speaks to experts on the ramifications if indeed its diamonds and what diamonds look like.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has deployed a team of experts to KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal where residents have allegedly found diamonds.

Over the weekend videos and photos emerged on social media showing a group of people digging for the diamonds.

On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala called for calm, urging people to cease their operation to allow the government officials to conduct a proper inspection.

Questions have emerged whether indeed these are diamonds or crystals and what are the ramifications for the community if indeed these are diamonds?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Senior Researcher at the Benchmarks Foundation David van Wyk and Geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald about this discovery.

If they have found diamonds, I don't think they have struck it all that lucky because the government act of 1986 amended in 1995 basically states that if you do find the diamonds, you are not allowed to keep it.

David van Wyk, Senior Researcher - Benchmarks Foundation

It is illegal for you to find a rough diamond, you will have to hand it in at the nearest police station. You cannot have a rough diamond in your possession unless you have a mining or prospecting license. So basically these people will be classified as illegal miners.

David van Wyk, Senior Researcher - Benchmarks Foundation

Van Wyk says if this is indeed real diamonds, the people of that area would be moved from the area.

From the pictures shared on social media, there has been a debate on whether these are real diamonds or crystals.

Geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald says he can't really tell from the pictures if they are real or not.

It is very difficult for a layman to distinguish between a diamond and a quartz crystal and both of them are shining, The big thing is diamonds cut much better than quartz.

Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist

If you use a pair of pliers to try and break a quartz crystal, it is going to be more difficult to break it than a diamond.

Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist

Listen to the full interview below...




15 June 2021 8:49 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Diamonds
Quartz
Ladysmith
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
KwaHlathi

More from Local

Tembisa 10 babies and mom: Two hospitals deny she gave birth at their facilities

15 June 2021 11:28 AM

Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO Dr Mathabo Mathebula called into the Clement Manyathela Show open line to also debunk the report in Pretoria News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 5,552 new cases and 114 deaths

15 June 2021 7:04 AM

The Health Department says 1,777,228 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'

14 June 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg's power crisis: 'Outages now go on for days'

14 June 2021 5:33 PM

According to Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick, numerous other complaints at City Power show other residents reporting electric current running in the water system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Classes at Witbank Tech High suspended over clash between white & black parents

14 June 2021 3:19 PM

The parents staged a demonstration earlier today after the school's suspension of a black pupil who got into a fight with a fellow white pupil last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC top 6 meeting with MKMVA, MK Council collapses over order to disband

14 June 2021 1:22 PM

Eyewitness News understands the meeting fell apart shortly after it started, with the association’s president, Kebby Maphatsoe, and others questioning why their structure was being disbanded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Possible trial date for Zandile Gumede and co set for July 2022

14 June 2021 1:22 PM

Eyewitness News Nkosikhona Duma gives a summary of the court proceedings in the Durban High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC is not bankrupt': Party pins late salary payments on dwindling donor funds

14 June 2021 11:11 AM

The ANC has been struggling to pay salaries since 2019, with Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile now proposing that it considers laying off 50% of its staff component.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng government: We are running out of ICU beds

14 June 2021 8:57 AM

Provincial spokesperson Thabo Masebe says public and private hospitals are almost at full capacity due to Covid-19 third wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

J&J vaccine contamination will cost us time and some lives - Prof Mosa Moshabela

14 June 2021 7:51 AM

Public Health expert Professor Mosa Moshabela says the contamination will cost Johnson and Johnson more money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tembisa 10 babies and mom: Two hospitals deny she gave birth at their facilities

Local

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Is it diamonds or crystal quartz? KwaHlathi residents continue to dig for more

Local

EWN Highlights

Pro14 teams up with SA Rugby to form United Rugby Championship

15 June 2021 12:21 PM

Fifth accused in R25m Vrede dairy farm feasibility study matter granted bail

15 June 2021 12:09 PM

Garden Route's COVID-19 cases rose 110% in last 7 days - WC Health Dept

15 June 2021 10:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA