Is it diamonds or crystal quartz? KwaHlathi residents continue to dig for more





The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has deployed a team of experts to KwaHlathi outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal where residents have allegedly found diamonds.

Over the weekend videos and photos emerged on social media showing a group of people digging for the diamonds.

On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala called for calm, urging people to cease their operation to allow the government officials to conduct a proper inspection.

Questions have emerged whether indeed these are diamonds or crystals and what are the ramifications for the community if indeed these are diamonds?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Senior Researcher at the Benchmarks Foundation David van Wyk and Geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald about this discovery.

If they have found diamonds, I don't think they have struck it all that lucky because the government act of 1986 amended in 1995 basically states that if you do find the diamonds, you are not allowed to keep it. David van Wyk, Senior Researcher - Benchmarks Foundation

It is illegal for you to find a rough diamond, you will have to hand it in at the nearest police station. You cannot have a rough diamond in your possession unless you have a mining or prospecting license. So basically these people will be classified as illegal miners. David van Wyk, Senior Researcher - Benchmarks Foundation

Van Wyk says if this is indeed real diamonds, the people of that area would be moved from the area.

From the pictures shared on social media, there has been a debate on whether these are real diamonds or crystals.

Geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald says he can't really tell from the pictures if they are real or not.

It is very difficult for a layman to distinguish between a diamond and a quartz crystal and both of them are shining, The big thing is diamonds cut much better than quartz. Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist

If you use a pair of pliers to try and break a quartz crystal, it is going to be more difficult to break it than a diamond. Dr Gideon Groenewald, Geologist

Listen to the full interview below...