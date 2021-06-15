WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers
World-renowned CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour has revealed that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and urges women to 'listen to your bodies'.
Some personal news from me: pic.twitter.com/D5noRnfXfA— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) June 14, 2021
